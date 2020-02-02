Forever 21 to be sold to mall owners Simon, Brookfield, brand company Authentic

Troubled retail chain Forever 21 has reached an agreement to be sold to a group that includes mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners and brand management company Authentic Brands Group.

That’s according to a Sunday court filing flagged by The Real Deal. The price would be $81 million.

Simon and Brookfield are two of Forever 21's largest unsecured creditors.

Forever 21, founded in 1984 and based in California, filed for bankruptcy protection in September and has since closed 100 stores.

Authentic Brands Group, with B. Riley Financial Inc., bought retailer Barneys New York after a three-month auction process last year.

