Ford’s Bronco, F-150 Lightning behind profit outlook boost

Ford's been on a roll this year with new and reinvented models — and it's paying off.

CEO Jim Farley will tell investors on Thursday that the automaker's second-quarter profits will be better than expected.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR CO. 14.86 -0.18 -1.22%

"Customer reservations strong for four new vehicles: full-size Bronco SUV, battery-electric F-150 Lightning pickup, Maverick compact truck and all-electric E-Transit commercial van," the company disclosed in a statement ahead of Farley's appearance at an investor conference hosted by Deutsche Bank.

FORD'S BRONCO MET WITH DEMAND

In the latest order update, the reimagined Ford Bronco and the all-electric F-150 are leading the demand.

Ford Vehicle Order Update Bronco SUV: 190,000 F-150 Lightning pickup: 100,000 Maverick compact pickup: 36,000 All-electric E-Transit commercial van: 20,000 Source: Ford

Other factors impacting the improving trends include "lower-than-anticipated costs and favorable market factors. Additionally, higher vehicle auction values are benefitting Ford Credit," the company detailed.

Ford's shares have gained over 71% this year.