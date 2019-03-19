Ford to increase large SUV production, adding 550 jobs to assembly line

Ford announced on Tuesday that it will be overhauling its SUV's production and adding jobs to the assembly line.

Continue Reading Below

The move is aimed at speeding up assembly lines in order to meet the demand for the Ford Expedition, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Ford plans to move 550 workers from the Louisville Assembly Plant over to the nearby Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville.

The automaker used the Louisville Assembly plant to build the Escape.

There are already 8,100 UAW workers at Kentucky Truck building the Expedition, Lincoln Navigator and F-Series Super Duty trucks, according to the report.

Advertisement

Ford’s goal is to go after the buyer who looks at full-size sport utilities, such as Chevy Tahoe, Chevy Suburban and GMC Yukon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Retail sales of the Expedition rose 35 percent from 2017 to 2018

Workers have been told that changes to the factory will happen in July .