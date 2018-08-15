Ford teases mystery car reveal in Detroit

Ford is planning to reveal a mystery car this week, and it could be a drag-racing Mustang.

In a schedule of events coinciding with the Woodward Dream Cruise in Detroit, Ford said it will make a “production vehicle announcement” on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

Mark Rushbrook, global director for Ford Performance Motorsports, recently told Autoweek that Ford planned to unveil a new Mustang Cobra Jet before the annual event.

“Although it already races in a lot of different places with the Mustang GT4 and in the NHRA in a couple different levels – we’re doing new Mustangs in those series as well. Next week, there will be a new Mustang Cobra Jet that gets unveiled associated with Woodward,” Rushbrook said following the debut of Ford’s NASCAR Cup series Mustang last week.

Ford teased a revival of the Cobra Jet in April. The Mustang Cobra Jet, which is designed for drag racing, isn’t expected to be street legal. Ford said the new version will have a quarter-mile time in the mid-8 seconds.