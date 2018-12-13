Search

Ford set to end production at Blanquefort site in France

AutoReuters

Ford CFO Bob Shanks discusses the automaker's third-quarter earnings and how President Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs hurt the company. video

Ford CFO: Trump’s tariffs have hurt the company

Ford CFO Bob Shanks discusses the automaker's third-quarter earnings and how President Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs hurt the company.

BORDEAUX, France (Reuters) - Ford is set to end production next year at its Blanquefort plant in France, which employs some 850 staff, after the U.S. carmaker turned down a company's offer to buy the site.

Continue Reading Below

More from FOX Business...

Ford said on Thursday that it had rejected an offer for the Blanquefort plant, near Bordeaux in southwest France, that had been made by Belgian group Punch Powerglide. It added that production at Blanquefort would stop by end-August 2019.

(Reporting by Claude Canellas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Leigh Thomas)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments