Ford recalls more than 300,000 vehicles

Ford Motor Company has issued three safety recalls in North America, sending shares slightly lower ahead of the opening bell.

The automaker is recalling select 2015-2017 Ford Transit vehicles, 2019 Ford Edge vehicles and 2019 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles.

In total, the recall impacts nearly 320,000 vehicles in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The Ford Transit recall is due to the driveshaft flexible coupling cracking due to increasing mileage, which may result in noise and vibration. Driving with a cracked flexible coupling may lead to loss of motive power or unintended vehicle movement, and the potential separation of the drive shaft which can increase risk of injury or crash, Ford says. The recall impacts 293,558 vehicles in the U.S., 22,960 in Canada and 2,744 in Mexico.

The Ford Edge is being recalled due to an improperly crimped seat belt pretensioner anchor, which may prevent the seatbelt from protecting the driver in the event of an accident, the automaker said. The recall affects 366 vehicles in the U.S. and 65 in Canada.

EighteenFord Expedition and Lincoln Navigators are being recalled because their rear toe link fastener may not have been property fastened during assembly, which could become disconnected while driving and result in an accident or injury, Ford said.

Last week, the automaker reported mixed third-quarter results and lowered its 2019 full-year earnings guidance.

Ford shares have climbed 12.5 percent this year.