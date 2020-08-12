Ford recalling 488K US vehicles over front brake hose issue

The Ford Motor Company is recalling nearly half a million vehicles in the U.S. for safety reasons, after a discovery that they have front brake jounce hoses that are at risk of rupturing.

Continue Reading Below

The company announced Wednesday that they are issuing a recall affecting 2015-2018 Ford Edge vehicles that were built at their Oakville Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada from June 25, 2014 to Dec. 21, 2017, as well as 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX vehicles built at the same location between Nov. 11, 2014 and Dec. 21, 2017.

FORD'S NEXT CEO JIM FARLEY IS A 'CAR GUY THROUGH AND THROUGH'

"Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition," the company said in a press release.

Ford stated that the recalls affect 488,594 vehicles in the U.S. and U.S. territories, plus an additional 62,876 vehicles in Canada and 7,140 in Mexico.

Owners of these vehicles can bring them to dealers, who will replace the hoses with new ones that have what Ford said is a "revised braid material."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR COMPANY 7.07 -0.16 -2.21%

Ford also announced a two other recalls involving separate issues that affect a relatively small number of vehicles. The first affects certain 2020 Lincoln Corsair vehicles that "may have insufficient clearance between the left and right rear coil springs and the toe link bracket."

Ford said that this could result in the wearing away of the coil spring's protective coating which could lead to it fracturing and coming off of the vehicle, which would provide a hazard for other cars on the road.

FORD FUSION PRODUCTION ENDS TO MAKE ROOM FOR BRONCO SPORT

That recall affects 2,965 U.S. vehicles, 491 in Canada and 141 vehicles in Mexico. The vehicles were all built at Ford's Louisville, Ky. plant in 2019, between Jan. 7 and Oct. 21. Owners can bring their vehicles to a dealer, which will inspect them and make necessary adjustments and replacements.

The other recall involves 2020 Ford F-150 vehicles built at the Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri on June 30 and July 1 of this year. Ford says the 431 affected vehicles may have an improper attachment nut fastening the positive battery cable, which could result in an insecure connection to the starter.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company warned that this may result in increased potential for incremental heat generation during the start cycle and electrical arcing, and could lead to a fire, although no fires have been reported. Owners can bring their car to a dealer for a replacement nut.

The company said they are not aware of any reports of injury or accidents related to either of these recalls either.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS