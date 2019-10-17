Ford announces biggest electric vehicle charging network in North America

Ford has put together what it says is the biggest network for charging electric vehicles in North America.

The automaker says more than 12,000 charging locations with more than 35,000 plugs will be available when their Mustang-inspired electric SUV becomes available next year. The charging stations will work for non-Ford vehicles, as well.

It's working with Shell Group's Greenlots company to pull together a list of charging locations that will be integrated with its FordPass app and its vehicles.

It's the latest move as the Big Three automakers invest in the electric vehicle market.

It costs an estimated $1.21 per gallon to charge an electric vehicle, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, which is less than half of the current national average cost for a gallon of gas: $2.65. It costs more to use DC fast-charging.

An electric vehicle will be able to pull up to a charging station and get power for up to 47 miles of driving in 10 minutes. A battery can go from 10% to 80% in an estimated 45 minutes, a company spokesperson said.

The company's FordPass app and the vehicle's dashboard will inform drivers of nearby charging stations.

"Among people who already own or want to purchase electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, 48 percent say that a lack of charging stations is one of their main concerns," Ted Cannis, Ford director of global electrification, said in a statement. "By offering industry-leading charging access we are dismantling those barriers, allowing more customers to confidently enjoy the benefits of owning an electric vehicle."

"The network is in place now but functionality of data integration with FordPass and such will happen over the next several months as we head to launch," a Ford spokesperson told FOX Business.

