Ford CEO bans all corporate travel amid coronavirus outbreak

Ford Motor Co. has banned all corporate air travel with few exceptions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A person who read a message from CEO Jim Hackett says employees were told of the change Thursday.

The restrictions are among the most severe with regard to U.S. corporations. The decision was based on statements by government infectious disease specialists, the message says.

The message says exceptions would have to be approved by senior management. They have to be essential to company operations and be tasks that can only be done in if the traveler is physically present, the memo says, according to the person. Exceptions also cannot create an unacceptable health risk. They maybe granted for something like the start of vehicle manufacturing, the person says.

The person didn't want to be identified because the memo has not been publicly released.