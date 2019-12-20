Is Fisher-Price's new play set too fancy for kids?

Toymaker Fisher-Price has taken over Peloton’s spot in stirring up a new debate on social media.

Continue Reading Below

This time, instead of a bike, a toy made for preschoolers sparked the criticism. It’s called “Fisher-Price Snacks for Two.”

The two-role playset by Fisher-Price, which is owned by Mattel, Inc., for “little foodies” is a pretend charcuterie snack set loaded with plastic pretend food, including a soft salami, pull-apart grapes, crackers, plates and fabric napkins.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MAT MATTEL INC. 13.28 +0.24 +1.88%

Mattel has not immediately returned FOX Business' request for comment.

L.O.L. SURPRISE! DOLL MAKER DEFENDS ANATOMICALLY CORRECT ‘BOY TOYS’

"The Fisher-Price Snacks for Two set lets your kiddo slice, share, and serve a delicious spread of pretend salami, cheese, crackers, and fruit…so, basically live their absolute best life." - Fisher-Price

It is targeted for children ages 3 years old and up, according to the company. However, since hitting the market, the product has been mocked online for being too "bougie" or too "hipster" for children.

NERF GUN, NICKELODEON SLIME AMONG MOST UNSAFE HOLIDAY TOYS OF 2019

"If you're looking for something for the bougie kid in your life," one Twitter user wrote.

"For the fancy child in your life! @FisherPrice makes a play food charcuterie board for preschoolers," another commented.

"I would actively punch someone for buying that for my kids," one Twitter user said in response to Jessie Peterson.

However, the flak was countered by those who argued that the toy was actually cute.

"What's wrong with this? I think it's cute," one user wrote.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Despite the mixed reviews across the Twitter-sphere, the product got a 4.4-out-of-5-star rating on Amazon. Ths shopping giant placed the playset at $13.57. Consumers can also get the playset online at Walmart.com for $11.97

"The play is pretend, but your preschooler’s love of snacks is very, very real. Fisher-Price role play toys let preschoolers use their imaginations to act out different stories they see in everyday life…except way more fun," the company wrote.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE