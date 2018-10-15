Fidelity Launches New Company Catering to Cryptocurrencies

This article was originally published on ETFTrends.com.
Fidelity is getting into the digital currencies game as the 72-year-old investment firm with more than $7.2 trillion in client assets announced today that it’s launching Fidelity Digital Asset Services, LLC, which will offer enterprise-quality custody and trade execution services for cryptocurrencies to sophisticated institutional investors such as hedge funds, family offices and market intermediaries. While the new [...]
Continue Reading Below