Ferrari CEO says brand's first all-electric car coming after 2025

Associated Press
MARANELLO, Italy (Reuters) - Ferrari will issue its first fully electric model after 2025, with battery technology still requiring more development, Chief Executive Louis Camilleri said.

Ferrari has previously said a fully electric vehicle would be launched after the current industrial plan ends in 2022. Analysts have said they do not expect it before 2023.

Camilleri said Ferrari was “certainly” studying a fully electric grand tourer car (GT), but that it would stick to hybrid vehicles for the “current foreseeable future”.

“My sense is the electric will come out after 2025. The battery technology is not where it should be yet,” he told reporters in embargoed comments made during a lunch on Wednesday in the Centro Stile at Ferrari’s Maranello factory.

“There are still significant issues in terms of autonomy, in terms of speed of recharging. So eventually we will come out with one. But it’s post-2025. Not in the short term,” he added.