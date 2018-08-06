Female CEOs at S&P 500 companies

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi is stepping down this year, winnowing further the already small number of women running S&P 500 companies. Of the 339 CEOs that have held the top job at an S&P 500 company for at least two years, only 17 were women, about 5 percent.

Following is a list of those who remain:

Ventas Inc.

Debra, A. Cafaro

___

General Motors Co.

Mary T. Barra

___

General Dynamics Corp.

Phebe N. Nivakovic

___

Duke Energy Corp.

Lynn J. Good

___

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Marilyn A. Hewson

___

IBM Corp.

Virginia M. Rometty

___

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Margaret C. Whitman

___

Synchrony Financial

Margaret M. Keane

___

Mylan

Heather Bresch

___

Sempra Energy

Debra L. Reed

___

Ross Stores Inc.

Barbara Rentler

___

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Lisa T. Su

___

KeyCorp

Beth E. Mooney

___

Ulta Beauty Inc.

Mary N. Dillon

___

Alliant Energy Corp.

Patricia L. Kampling

___

American Water Works Co.

Susan N. Story.