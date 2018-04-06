Fed's Powell delivers remarks at the Economic Club of Chicago: LIVE BLOG

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to address the state of the economy during a speech at the Economic Club of Chicago on Friday, as investors search for clues regarding the future of the central bank’s policy decisions.

Recent economic indicators show signs of strength, which some believe could cause the Fed to increase the pace of its interest rate hikes, two more of which are projected this year. The U.S. central bank raised the benchmark interest rate in March at the conclusion of its two-day meeting.

While the labor market is seen as strengthening, a weak jobs report on Friday could be good news for investors who don’t want to see the Fed raise rates at a faster-than-expected pace this year. The U.S. economy added 103,000 jobs in March, which represents the smallest gain in six months.

Read below for FOX Business’ full coverage of Powell’s comments.