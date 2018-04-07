Fed's Evans says he is optimistic on inflation, wants rate hikes

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans, one of the Fed's most dovish policymakers, said Saturday that he is optimistic inflation will reach the Fed's 2 percent goal and that slow, gradual rate increases will be appropriate.

The Fed next meets to set policy in June, by which time the Fed will have more inflation data in hand. If it remains on track for 2 percent, "continuing our slow gradual increases will be appropriate to get us to the point where monetary policy isn’t really providing more lift to the economy."

(Reporting by Tom Polansek, writing by Ann Saphir, Editing by Franklin Paul)