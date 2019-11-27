Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

The Fed

Fed's Beige Book reports modest economic growth in the fall

By FOXBusiness
close
Gibbs Wealth Management CIO and president Erin Gibbs discusses the importance of investing in U.S. stocks and First Trust Portfolios chief economist Brian Wesbury explains why the Federal Reserve did not need to cut rates in order for stocks to hit all-time highs.video

Did Powell make the right decision to continually lower interest rates?

Gibbs Wealth Management CIO and president Erin Gibbs discusses the importance of investing in U.S. stocks and First Trust Portfolios chief economist Brian Wesbury explains why the Federal Reserve did not need to cut rates in order for stocks to hit all-time highs.

The U.S. economy expanded at a modest pace from October through mid-November, according to the Federal Reserve's Beige Book, even as the U.S.-China trade war weighed on manufacturers.

Continue Reading Below

Almost all of the Fed’s 12 districts reported modest growth over the past few months, the Fed said in its region-by-region roundup of anecdotal information known as the Beige Book. The report, prepared by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, was based on information collected through Nov. 18.

"Outlooks generally remained positive, with some contacts expecting the current pace of growth to continue into next year," the report said.

WARREN'S WEALTH TAX WOULD STUNT US GROWTH, NOT JUST IRRITATE THE RICH

Overall, employment continued to rise, even as labor markets remained tight, making it hard for employers in some districts to find qualified workers. Plus, several Fed districts reported "relatively strong job gains" in professional and technical services, as well as in health care.

The 16-month-long trade war between the world's two largest economies has continued to cast a shadow on economic growth, with U.S. manufacturing activity weakening and business investment cooling -- a result of firms delaying making decisions because of tariff uncertainty.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Retailers mentioned higher costs, which contacts in some districts attributed to the rises in tariffs, the Fed said. Some firms said they were limited in their ability to cover higher costs, though a few districts noted that companies affected by the tariffs were more inclined to pass on cost increases to the customers.

Still, consumer spending continued to grow, with increases in auto sales and tourism seen across several districts.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS