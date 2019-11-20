FedEx launches investigation after pup allegedly crushed to death by package

FedEx says it is taking action to make sure what happened to one Southern Califonia family never happens again.

The delivery services company launched an investigation after the family claimed their Yorkshire terrier was crushed by the weight of a package that was delivered by FedEx Ground.

The dog's owners, Keiko Napier and Mitchell Galin, told KCBS-TV their 4-pound pup Cooper had to be euthanized after sustaining injuries when the package was thrown over the fence and fell on top of him.

The owners say their dog was sunbathing in the backyard of their Venice, California, home when the tragedy occurred, according to the outlet.

"So I immediately picked up the box, and Cooper was in a puddle of blood," Galin told the outlet.

After rushing the dog to the vet, the owners were told Cooper's lungs and liver were severely damaged, the outlet reported. The following day, the owners decided to have their pup euthanized, KCBS-TV reported.

"We extend our deepest sympathies," FedEx told FOX Business Wednesday. "FedEx Ground understands the importance of people’s pets in their lives and deeply regrets the pain that this has caused the family. We are working directly with those involved to address concerns, including covering Cooper's veterinary bills. The security of our customers' shipments is a top priority and all service providers contractually agree to handle packages with the utmost care. We continue to review the circumstances behind this unfortunate accident and are committed to taking the appropriate action to prevent this from happening again."

The distraught owners don't think that's enough, however.

"I feel they need to say they're going to institute a corporate-wide mandate that drivers cannot throw packages. That's what I want to hear. I don't want to hear 'we'll look into it,'" Napier told KCBS-TV.

"Our grandchild plays out here. My mother is out here gardening. I'm here gardening. And the package was so heavy should it have struck one of us, it would've caused damage - very, very severe damage," Napier went on to say.

