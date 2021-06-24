Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

FedEx

FedEx posts profit as online shopping boom continues

FedEx said revenue rose 30% to $22.57 billion, beating expectations.

close
UBS Managing Director Jason Katz and Fidelity Investments John Gagliardi discuss the markets' reaction to Biden reaching deal on infrastructure package video

Markets rally on infrastructure deal

UBS Managing Director Jason Katz and Fidelity Investments John Gagliardi discuss the markets' reaction to Biden reaching deal on infrastructure package

FedEx reported a nearly $2 billion profit in its most recent quarter, after reporting a loss the year before, helped by a surge in online shopping and the growth of its business-to-business shipping services.

FEDEX SUSPENDED SERVICE FOR 1,400 FREIGHT CUSTOMERS

Package delivery companies like FedEx have been in high demand during the pandemic, as more people stayed home and shopped online. At the same time, FedEx has been delivering COVID-19 vaccines.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company reported net income of $1.87 billion for the three months ending May 31, compared with a $334 million loss in the same period the year before.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Adjusted earnings came to $5.01 per share, missing Wall Street expectations by 3 cents, according to Zacks Investment Research.

FedEx said revenue rose 30% to $22.57 billion, beating expectations.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
FDX FEDEX CORP. 303.76 +6.14 +2.06%

Shares of FedEx Corp., which have more than doubled in the last year, fell 4.34% to $290.50 in after-hours trading Thursday.