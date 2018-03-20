FedEx facility the site of package explosion

Shares of FedEx are little changed pre-bell Tuesday, recouping earlier losses amid confirmed reports of a package explosion at a San Antonio facility.

“We can confirm that a single package exploded while in a FedEx Ground sortation facility early this morning. One team member is being treated for minor injuries. We are working closely with law enforcement in their investigation. We are not providing any additional specific information about this package at this time” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

San Antonio fire officials previously stated that one person was injured when a package bomb containing nails and shrapnel destined for an address in Austin, Texas, exploded.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, appearing on Fox and Friends commented on the FedEx bombing, noting that ,“We are doing everything we can to help protect people in these communities.” When asked about the terror link, she commented, “We are still in the investigation process here I am not going to get ahead of that right now.”

Prior to this blast, there were four homemade bombs set off in Austin this month, with the most recent just two days ago. Two people were killed and six injured in the explosions which police warned could be the work of a serial bomber.

FedEx is scheduled to release its latest quarterly earnings after closing bell Tuesday, shares are little changed this year.

Separately the company announced it will add 500 new locations at Walmart stores nationwide.