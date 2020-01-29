Federal Reserve presser LIVE Blog
Chair Powell hosts his first meeting of the year
In the first meeting of 2020, members of the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged. While the move was widely expected, investors have many questions about whether policymakers can maintain their stance of keeping rates at current levels for the remainder of the year, as we move closer to the 2020 elections and as new headwinds emerge, including the fallout from the deadly coronavirus.
Continue Reading Below
Apple, Boeing earnings power Dow higher
Chair Powell is expected to address a wide swath of issues in his first press conference of the year.
Follow FOX Business' LIVE Blog below, mobile users click here.