Economy

Federal Reserve presser LIVE Blog

Chair Powell hosts his first meeting of the year

By FOXBusiness
Fed leaves rates unchanged

FOX Business’ Edward Lawrence on the Federal Reserve’s decision to maintain the benchmark rate in a range of 1.5 to 1.75 percent.

In the first meeting of 2020, members of the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged. While the move was widely expected, investors have many questions about whether policymakers can maintain their stance of keeping rates at current levels for the remainder of the year, as we move closer to the 2020 elections and as new headwinds emerge, including the fallout from the deadly coronavirus.

Apple, Boeing earnings power Dow higher

Chair Powell is expected to address a wide swath of issues in his first press conference of the year.

Follow FOX Business' LIVE Blog below, mobile users click here.