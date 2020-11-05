Live updates: Fed decision, Jerome Powell's Q&A session
This is Powell's first post-election public appearance
The Federal Reserve held rates near zero while noting the economy will depend on the path the coronavirus takes.
Chairman Powell will provide more insight and clues on the health of the economy starting at 2:30 PM, including the ongoing fallout from COVID-19.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|28390.24
|+542.58
|+1.95%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3510.43
|+66.99
|+1.95%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|11890.927013
|+300.15
|+2.59%
