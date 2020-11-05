Expand / Collapse search
Live updates: Fed decision, Jerome Powell's Q&A session

This is Powell's first post-election public appearance

Federal Reserve, Powell hold news conference

The Federal Reserve held rates near zero while noting the economy will depend on the path the coronavirus takes.

Chairman Powell will provide more insight and clues on the health of the economy starting at 2:30 PM, including the ongoing fallout from COVID-19. 

TRUMP OR BIDEN? FED CHAIR POWELL IS STILL A RAINMAKER

I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES28390.24+542.58+1.95%
SP500S&P 5003510.43+66.99+1.95%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX11890.927013+300.15+2.59%

STOCKS RALLY, GM PROFITS SOAR

The FOX Business Blog will be covering his remarks LIVE and breaking market reaction. Mobile users click here.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

 