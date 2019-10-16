Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Health Care

First federal opioid trial to begin Monday, with juror selection underway

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier discusses Fox Nation’s new documentary on the opioid crisis.video

Were doctors duped by opioid representatives?

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier discusses Fox Nation’s new documentary on the opioid crisis.

The first federal trial on opioid abuse in America is scheduled to start Monday, as lawyers haggled over juror selection Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

Two Ohio counties claim drug companies that made, distributed and sold prescription painkillers engaged in a deadly conspiracy that has inflicted massive damage on their communities and created a costly public nuisance. It's expected to take up to three days for attorneys for Summit and Cuyahoga counties and six drug companies to select a 12-person jury.

There are six defendants in this case -- five major pharmaceutical companies and one retail giant with a sizable pharmaceutical department: Cardinal Health, McKesson, Amerisource Bergen, Actavis (owned by Teva), Henry Schein and Walgreens.

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

DEA RESPONSE TO OPIOID CRISIS QUESTIONED IN NEW INSPECTOR GENERAL REPORT
OXYCONTIN MAKER SETTLES WITH 2,000 PLAINTIFFS ON OPIOIDS

This lawsuit may help set the tone for how other courts in the legal system will handle future cases arising from opioids. The resolution of this case may even lead to a giant global settlement about this issue, via U.S. District Court Judge Dan Polster -- who is currently presiding over 2,000 plus lawsuits that have been filed by local governments and other entities against drug companies and who has indicated that he wants opioid-ravaged areas to receive financial relief rapidly. The federal suits have been combined in a class action case.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that three of the six defendants, Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson, are in talks to pay up to $18 billion to settle around 2,000 opioid lawsuits.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS    

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE