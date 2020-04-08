Wells Fargo asset cap eased for coronavirus small business loans

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it would temporarily ease its asset cap on Wells Fargo & Co. to encourage the bank to lend to small businesses harmed by the outbreak of coronavirus.

The central bank said it would "temporarily and narrowly modify the growth restriction on Wells Fargo so that it can provide additional support to small businesses."

Wells Fargo has faced restrictions on its balance sheet growth for more than two years, the result of widespread compliance failures at the lender.

