Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets

Fed tapering decision 'biggest risk' to stock market, wealth adviser says

Fed hints tapering could come this year

close
Wealth Consulting Group CEO Jimmy Lee says if the Fed doesn’t fix interest rates soon, it will happen ‘too quickly’ in the future. video

Biggest taper risk is if the Fed ‘waits too long’: Wealth advisor

Wealth Consulting Group CEO Jimmy Lee says if the Fed doesn’t fix interest rates soon, it will happen ‘too quickly’ in the future.

Wealth Consulting Group CEO Jimmy Lee believes it's a good idea that the Federal Reserve signaled that it could taper this year, on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" Friday. Lee argued if the Fed "waits too long" to fix interest rates, it poses a real risk to the markets.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

JIMMY LEE: I think it's a good idea, actually, that the Fed's announcing the taper now and getting investors prepared for it, so that it doesn't really shock the market as much as it could. In fact, I think the real risk, Maria, is if the Fed waits too long and, especially with interest rates, gets behind schedule here and has to raise rates later on too quickly.

That would really, in my opinion, have the biggest impact against the stock market. And that's really the biggest risk I see. So the Fed announcing now I think is good.

And I don't think investors really should be too concerned about it because it's something that we need to have happen soon, and expect it.

FED SIGNALS TAPERING COULD COME THIS YEAR

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

close
Wealth Consulting Group CEO Jimmy Lee tells investors to ‘expect’ the Fed to fix interest rates. video

Fed minutes indicate tapering in the near future

Wealth Consulting Group CEO Jimmy Lee tells investors to ‘expect’ the Fed to fix interest rates.