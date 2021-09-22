Fed Powell’s press conference, Q&A: LIVE Updates

The Federal Reserve left rates unchanged at the conclusion of the September meeting but did give a fresh set of clues on tapering, inflation and when rate hikes will begin.

Stock investors celebrated the outlook which detailed rate hikes could begin in 2022 with at least one hike. As for tapering the timing remains murky and their view on inflation more clear. Policymakers lifted projections for prices to 4.2% but they expect that to abate by 2020 to 2.2%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34260.45 +340.61 +1.00% SP500 S&P 500 4391.03 +36.84 +0.85% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14857.559822 +111.16 +0.75%

