Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

The Fed

Fed Powell’s press conference, Q&A: LIVE Updates

The FOMC raised its inflation outlook to 4.2% but sees a dip in 2022 to 2.2%

close
Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a briefing video

Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a briefing

Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a briefing

The Federal Reserve left rates unchanged at the conclusion of the September meeting but did give a fresh set of clues on tapering, inflation and when rate hikes will begin. 

Stock investors celebrated the outlook which detailed rate hikes could begin in 2022 with at least one hike. As for tapering the timing remains murky and their view on inflation more clear. Policymakers lifted projections for prices to 4.2% but they expect that to abate by 2020 to 2.2%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34260.45 +340.61 +1.00%
SP500 S&P 500 4391.03 +36.84 +0.85%
I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14857.559822 +111.16 +0.75%

Follow Fed Chairman Powell's press conference and the Q&A here on FOX Business LIVE Updates. Mobile users click here.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

 