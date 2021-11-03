Fed decision, Powell press conference: LIVE Updates
The Fed's support for the economy has helped push U.S. stocks to records
The Federal Reserve wrapped its November meeting confirming it will begin to taper stimulus to the economy starting in mid-November while also leaving the door open to alter plans should the economy shift due to the pandemic.
Additionally, on inflation, policymakers reiterated it is "transitory" caused by supply chain issues post pandemic.
U.S. stocks were mixed following the decision and ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's 2:30 pm ET press conference.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|36004.66
|-47.97
|-0.13%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4637.44
|+6.79
|+0.15%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|15714.583748
|+64.98
|+0.42%
