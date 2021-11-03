Fed decision, Powell press conference: LIVE Updates

The Federal Reserve wrapped its November meeting confirming it will begin to taper stimulus to the economy starting in mid-November while also leaving the door open to alter plans should the economy shift due to the pandemic.

Additionally, on inflation, policymakers reiterated it is "transitory" caused by supply chain issues post pandemic.

U.S. stocks were mixed following the decision and ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's 2:30 pm ET press conference.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 36004.66 -47.97 -0.13% SP500 S&P 500 4637.44 +6.79 +0.15% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15714.583748 +64.98 +0.42%

Follow FOX Business' LIVE updates here. Mobile users click here .