Fed holds rates steady as inflation picks up

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at its March policy meeting, as officials parse new data on rising inflation.

The central bank was widely expected to hold steady on interest rates this month, despite recent data showing that inflation hit the Fed’s target of 2% annual growth. Core prices, which exclude food and energy, climbed 1.9% through March compared to 1.5% in December.

In a statement following the two-day meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee said overall inflation and core prices “have moved closer to 2%,” signaling a more hawkish view compared to previous meetings.

Combined with U.S. economic growth and low unemployment, stronger inflation growth will likely encourage the Fed to maintain its pace of gradual rate increases this year.

Rate hikes are seen as likely in June and September, while the market is split on whether the Fed will lift its benchmark rate for a fourth time in 2018 before the end of the year. Investors have placed 40% odds of a rate hike in December, but 41.9% expect the Fed to stay the course and enter 2019 with a target range of 2% to 2.25%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Likewise, some Fed officials favor three additional rate hikes instead of two, the central bank’s current forecast.