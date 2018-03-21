Fed hikes interest rates, sets three increases for 2019

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate and expanded its plans to hike rates in 2019.

Continue Reading Below

The central bank hiked its target range for the short-term federal funds rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.5% to 1.75%, marking the sixth increase since 2015. The Fed maintained its forecast for two additional rate hikes in 2018. It now expects to increase rates three times next year, up from its previous outlook of two increases.

Investors widely expected the Federal Open Market Committee to raise interest rates at its March meeting.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.