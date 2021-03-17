Expand / Collapse search
The Fed

Fed's Powell talks inflation, maximum unemployment

Fed Chair Powell sees an improving economy.

The Federal Reserve expects to hold rates new zero through 2023. FOX Business’ Edward Lawrence with more. video

Fed holds rates steady

The Federal Reserve expects to hold rates new zero through 2023.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates on hold and indicated no major hikes until 2023 while also upping its economic outlook forecast for growth and inflation.

FED KEEPS RATES ON HOLD, LIFTS ECONOMIC PROJECTIONS

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped over 100 points on the announcement, driving past the 33,000 level for the first time, while the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 also moved up.

INVESTORS DIGEST FED'S COMMITMENT TO LOW RATES UNTIL 2023

