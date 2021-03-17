Fed's Powell talks inflation, maximum unemployment

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates on hold and indicated no major hikes until 2023 while also upping its economic outlook forecast for growth and inflation.

FED KEEPS RATES ON HOLD, LIFTS ECONOMIC PROJECTIONS

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped over 100 points on the announcement, driving past the 33,000 level for the first time, while the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 also moved up.

INVESTORS DIGEST FED'S COMMITMENT TO LOW RATES UNTIL 2023

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 32981.58 +155.63 +0.47% SP500 S&P 500 3969.67 +6.96 +0.18% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13510.797999 +39.23 +0.29%

