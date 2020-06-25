Fed caps bank dividends, suspends stock buybacks in 3Q coronavirus pause

U.S. banks will face some temporary restrictions imposed by the Federal Reserve so these financial institutions can remain healthy as the global economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Board took several actions following its stress tests to ensure large banks remain resilient despite the economic uncertainty from the coronavirus event" the statement read which includes the following actions:

Suspending share repurchases

Dividend payments capped and allowing dividends according to a formula based on recent income

Long-term capital plans to be re-evaluated

"The banking system has been a source of strength during this crisis," Vice Chair Randal K. Quarles said in the statement "and the results of our sensitivity analyses show that our banks can remain strong in the face of even the harshest shocks."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JP MORGAN CHASE & CO. 97.96 +3.30 +3.49% BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 24.72 +0.91 +3.82% C CITIGROUP INC. 52.68 +1.87 +3.68% WFC WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 27.37 +1.25 +4.79% GS GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 207.10 +9.08 +4.59% MS MORGAN STANLEY 48.79 +1.84 +3.92%

Big banks and financials rose on Thursday, helping lift the broader market, after the Fed eased some restrictions from the Volcker Rule which investors felt may have hampered earning power.

*This is a developing story.