'Fearless Girl' to find new Wall Street home near NYSE

After a year staring down the "Charging Bull" stuate on Wall Street, "Fearless Girl" will soon have a new home.

The bronze statue will be moved to a new location near the New York Stock Exchange by the end of the year.

The statue was funded by financial firms including State Street Global Advisors to draw attention to the lack of female executives.

Commenting on the move, Thomas Farley, president of the New York Stock Exchange, said in video announcing her move, “We can’t wait to welcome 'Fearless Girl'… Overlooking our capital markets with her message of gender equality and inclusion.”