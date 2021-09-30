FDA considering half-dose of Moderna vaccine as booster

The Food and Drug Administration is leaning toward approving a half-dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot, according to a report.

The agency is satisfied that the dosage level would provide enough protection against the virus, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News.

Moderna had pushed for the half-dose shot in its booster application submitted to federal regulators on Sept. 1.

The drugmaker’s original vaccine contains 100 micrograms of mRNA in each shot.

In comparison, Pfizer has 30 micrograms in both its initial and booster doses, the report said.

The FDA has approved Pfizer’s booster for people over the age of 65, and those who are older than 18 and have an underlying medical condition that makes them more susceptible to the disease, or are at a high risk of getting the virus from their job — such as health care workers and teachers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends that people receive their boosters from the same drug manufacturer as their original doses.