Coronavirus

FDA clears Gilead's emergency coronavirus treatment remdesivir

Trials have shown 'positive data' for COVID-19 treatment

By FOXBusiness
The Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of Gilead’s experimental drug remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn announced the authorization Friday at the White House.

A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States.(Gilead Sciences via AP)

President Trump praised Gilead for its contribution in helping people ill with the coronavirus.

“You’re doing great work,” he said. “We’re proud of you.”

Dr. Deborah Birx, an infectious diseases expert with the White House coronavirus task force, said the emergency authorization illustrates what can be done in a short time when needed.

