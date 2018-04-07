Factor Crowding, Timing & Future of Factor Investing

This article was originally published on ETFTrends.com.
By Yazann Romahi, Joe Staines & Garrett Norman via Iris.xyz The rise of factor investing has sparked excitement as well as angst across the investment community. As these strategies have become increasingly popular, investor enthusiasm has been coupled with questioning as market participants look to understand how the dynamics of factor investing might change over time. Among the questions investors are asking: As investors [...]
Continue Reading Below