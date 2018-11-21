Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Confirms He's Not Going Anywhere

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) is on the defensive (again) following a New York Times investigation released earlier this month, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is falling back on the same strategy he has employed over the past two years: apologize publicly while vowing to improve the company he co-founded while stopping short of allowing meaningful management change. Even prominent Street analysts are calling for change, most recently Stifel analyst Scott Devitt, who suggested hiring a "well-respected external executive."

Don't forget that Facebook does not intend to replace Alex Stamos, who stepped down as chief security officer in August. Given the social network's woes, that seems like a pretty significant position to leave vacant. At least the company is shopping for a cybersecurity company to strengthen its platform.

Continue Reading Below

Facebook's dynamic duo is here to stay, for better or for worse

Zuck sat down with CNN's Laurie Segall for an exclusive interview that was released yesterday, offering comments on several topics that have arisen in the wake of the Times story as well as a separate Wall Street Journal report that said he pinned some of the blame on COO Sheryl Sandberg. The tension even led Sandberg to question her job security, according to the WSJ, sparking investor speculation that she could be ousted from the social networking giant.

His Zuckness quashed that speculation in the interview:

Asked if his power should be checked, clearly from a corporate governance perspective, Zuckerberg deflected and discussed partnering with governments around the world while pointing to an independent oversight group that Facebook is establishing for content moderation. That's important and all, but what investors really need is independent oversight of Facebook's management team, which it is sorely lacking.

Segall then asked him point blank whether he will step down as chairman, and Zuckerberg gave the expected response:

Advertisement

Zuckerberg has staunchly resisted growing calls from investors for him to step down as chairman or otherwise shake up the company's management structure. Sadly, there is no tangible recourse to force his hand, as he wields 60% voting power, which allows him to singlehandedly determine the board's composition, avoiding any semblance of accountability. None of this is news to investors, but in case there was any hope that Zuckerberg would voluntarily relinquish some of his power or had otherwise changed his thinking, those hopes can safely be buried.

10 stocks we like better than FacebookWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Facebook wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 14, 2018

Evan Niu, CFA owns shares of Facebook. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Facebook. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.