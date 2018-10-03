Facebook's Instagram hit by outage in several cities

article

Instagram users in several cities are finding the service is not working.

Continue Reading Below

The outage includes cities such as London, San Francisco and Singapore, according to Reuters.

Many users took to Twitter to complain about the outage using the #instagramdown hashtag.

The app displayed an error message saying "couldn't refresh feed," while its website did not load for users, according to check by Reuters.

Facebook and Instagram were not immediately available to comment.

Instagram’s co-founders resigned in the past week. The company announced on Monday that long-term insider Adam Mosseri will take over as the new head of the photo-sharing app.

Advertisement

The app has more than one billion active monthly users.