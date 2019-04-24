Facebook stock rises on revenue beat despite warning of $5B charge in FTC inquiry

Facebook shares popped in after-hours trading on Wednesday as the social media giant topped Wall Street’s expectations for quarterly revenue, but warned it would have to set aside up to $5 billion to settle a Federal Trade Commission inquiry into its data privacy practices.

The company reported revenue of $15.08 billion in the first quarter, beating the $14.98 billion forecasted by Wall Street analysts according to Refinitiv. Earnings per share was 85 cents, including $3 billion in legal expenses tied to the FTC’s inquiry into Facebook in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

"We had a good quarter and our business and community continue to grow," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. "We are focused on building out our privacy-focused vision for the future of social networking, and working collaboratively to address important issues around the internet."

Facebook said it expects a charge of anywhere from $3 billion to $5 billion when the FTC’s investigation concludes. The company said the matter “remains unsolved” and timing of the conclusion is unclear.

Shares rose nearly 5% despite the disclosure.

The platform had 1.56 billion daily active users and 2.38 billion monthly active users in the first quarter, roughly in line with Wall Street’s expectations.