Facebook data breach tip of iceberg: Missouri attorney general

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said on Wednesday privacy data issue concerns are bigger than Facebook.

“There has never been more personal private data available to these online giants – these tech giants – than there is now,” he told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on “Cavuto: Coast to Coast.”

Hawley, who subpoenaed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday, wants to know how social media company disclosed information to users, whether they consented to the sale of their data and whether the company shares information with researchers or user campaigns.

“Those are the parameters of the law, and I’m going to make sure that those parameters were enforced and followed,” he said.

Zuckerberg will testify on Wednesday April 11 before the House Energy on Commerce Committee on data privacy issues.

Hawley added that the social media giant may have been operating outside the law when it collected certain kinds of data.

“Missouri law has very stringent protections for personal data,” he said.

Hawley is also investigating Google over similar concerns and practices.