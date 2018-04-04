Facebook data breach affects 87M users, company says

Facebook said Wednesday that the number of users who had their personal data leaked to British data firm Cambridge Analytica may have been much larger than initially reported.

The social media giant said as many as 87 million, mostly based in the U.S., may have been affected by the leak. Initial reports placed the total number of exposed users at closer to 50 million. Facebook plans to inform users whose data was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook detailed a number of changes to its internal practices in a bid to protect its users’ personal data. The changes place further restrictions on how third-party applications can access user data, such as call and text history for its “Messenger” service.

Starting on April 9, the platform will also send out a notice to Facebook users that will allow easy management of apps, including what data is made available to them.