Facebook cryptocurrency launch: Why 'Libra' could be worth billions

Facebook’s new cryptocurrency platform could provide the embattled social media giant with a new revenue stream of historic proportions as it contends with a possible federal antitrust probe and continued scrutiny over its data privacy practices.

Continue Reading Below

Mark Zuckerberg’s company is expected to provide details about its cryptocurrency, codenamed Libra, in a white paper set for release on Tuesday, TechCrunch reported. Early reports suggest the new digital coin will allow Facebook’s base of more than 2 billion users across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to transfer money and purchase goods without fees.

Facebook’s cryptocurrency could thrive in emerging markets, providing a more stable alternative for transferring money in areas with volatile currencies and unstable governments, according to RBC Capital Markets. The firm expects “Libra” to facilitate person-to-person payments, traditional e-commerce and spending on apps or gaming services on Facebook-owned properties.

“We believe this may prove to be one of the most important initiatives in the history of the company to unlock new engagement and revenue streams,” RBC Capital Markets analysts said in a note to investors.

RBC set a price target of $250 for Facebook shares, up from current levels of about $187.

Advertisement

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg FB FACEBOOK INC. 189.01 +7.68 +4.24%

Facebook has already partnered with more than a dozen companies, including Visa and PayPal, that have invested in the cryptocurrency and will help to oversee its use, The Wall Street Journal reported. The cryptocurrency will reportedly be tied to several traditional fiat currencies in a bid to protect “Libra” from price volatility that has hurt other leading digital currencies such as bitcoin.

Company executives warned in April that Facebook could face fines of up to a record $5 billion to settle a Federal Trade Commission inquiry into its data privacy practices. Facebook is also among several tech companies, including Google and Amazon, which are expected to face federal scrutiny in the coming months over possible antitrust violations.

With scrutiny of Facebook’s practices at an all-time high, the cryptocurrency could reshape the company’s business. Barclays analyst Ross Sandler predicted in March that the digital currency could produce as much as $19 billion in new revenue by 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

“Merely establishing this revenue stream starts to change the story for Facebook shares in our view,” Sandler said.