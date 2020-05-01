Expand / Collapse search
Exxon takes $2.9B writedown as coronavirus ravages oil market

Exxon lost $610M in the first quarter

There are opportunities in oil, energy stocks: Market strategist

Exxon Mobil Corp. took a $2.9 billion writedown in the first quarter, resulting in a $610 million loss.

The Irving, Texas-based integrated oil company lost 14 cents a share as revenue fell 12 percent from a year ago to $56.16 billion. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refintiv were expecting flat earnings on revenue of $51.85 billion.

Exxon last month announced it would slash capital expenditures by 30 percent and reduce operating expenses by 15 percent in order to protect its 87-cent per share dividend.

“COVID-19 has significantly impacted near-term demand, resulting in oversupplied markets and unprecedented pressure on commodity prices and margins,” Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods said in a statement.

Rival Chevron has promised its dividend is safe as well.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.