Exxon Mobil may shed $25B in assets

The asset sales could be the largest in a decade

President Trump discusses the energy industry in America and oil and natural resources production.video

Trump: America is now No. 1 oil, natural gas producer

President Trump discusses the energy industry in America and oil and natural resources production.

Exxon Mobil, the world's biggest energy company, is close to shedding up to $25 billion in assets, according to an exclusive report from Reuters, citing banking sources.

Cash from any sale, which could be the biggest in a decade, would help narrow the company's projects globally and in the U.S.

Shares rose Thursday, along with rivals.

XOMEXXON MOBIL CORPORATION69.09+1.06+1.55%
CVXCHEVRON CORP.118.36+1.02+0.87%
BPBP PLC38.52+0.01+0.04%

Exxon Mobil could sell oil and gas assets in Europe and shift its focus to "Guyana, Mozambique, Papua New Guinea and the United States," Reuters reported.

The energy giant has already started shedding non-core assets, according to CEO Darren Woods.

"The competitiveness of our portfolio was further enhanced with the divestment of non-strategic assets, reaching almost a third of our 2021 objective of $15 billion," he said in the company's third-quarter earnings release earlier this month.

Shares of Exxon are little changed this year, compared with a 19 percent jump in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, further evidence investors are pushing for actions that could improve the stock performance.

Inquiries by FOX Business to Exxon were not returned at the time of publication.

