Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Oil

Exxon cuts capital budget by 30% during coronavirus, makes hand sanitizer ingredient

Company is making isopropyl alcohol, used to manufacture hand sanitizer

Dow Jones Newswires
close
Fox News contributor Liz Peek provides insight into the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. video

Russia economy needs higher oil prices: Liz Peek

Fox News contributor Liz Peek provides insight into the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Exxon Mobil Corp. plans to lower operating spending and reduce its capital budget as the oil company grapples with weaker crude prices and economies that have been damaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

Exxon on Tuesday said it would reduce operating costs by 15% in part by finding efficiencies and lowered its capital investment plan to $23 billion in outlays for the year from $33 billion.

Much of the cuts in planned capital spending will take place across its holdings in the Permian Basin, the energy region in Texas and New Mexico that has attracted a range of producers that use hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, techniques to extract crude.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
XOMEXXON MOBIL CORPORATION42.52+2.05+5.07%

"Reduced activity will affect the pace of drilling and well completions until market conditions improve," Exxon said of its operations in the basin.

RUSSIA READY FOR SUBSTANTIAL OIL OUTPUT CUTS: SOURCES

The company said developing its holdings in the waters offshore from the South American nation of Guyana remains a key focus.

Exxon said a final decision on developing the Rovuma liquefied natural gas in Mozambique has been delayed. Previously, the company had aimed to make a decision on the asset later this year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company is making isopropyl alcohol, used to manufacture hand sanitizer, and polypropylene for masks. It has modified work practices in response to pandemic, according to a statement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS