Exxon 1Q profit and revenue misses estimates

Exxon Mobil Corp. shares slipped in premarket trading Friday after the company posted disappointing results.

The company reported first-quarter profit of $2.35 billion, or 55 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The Irving, Texas-based oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $63.63 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.93 billion.

Exxon shares were down 2 percent in early trading.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XOM