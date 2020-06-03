Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Express Inc. loss widens during coronavirus pandemic

Fashion-apparel retailer reports quarterly loss of $154.1 million, compared with $9.9 million loss for the same period last year

Dow Jones Newswires
Express Inc. on Wednesday reported a wider first-quarter loss as the Covid-19 pandemic hit the retail industry, but the company said it is continuing the phased re-opening of its stores, which began on May 1.

In the thirteen weeks ending May 2, the Columbus, Ohio, fashion-apparel retailer reported a quarterly loss of $154.1 million, or $2.41 a share, compared with a loss of $9.9 million, or $0.15, for the same period last year.

Excluding items, Express Inc. reported an adjusted loss of $1.55 a share for the quarter.

EXPREXPRESS INC.2.03+0.17+9.14%

Sales fell to $210.3 million from $451.3 million. Analysts polled on FactSet had forecast sales of $289.7 million.

The company said it has opened 303 stores as of June 3, with 58 more stores confirmed to open during the week.

Chief Executive Tim Baxter said "The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our industry, economy, communities, associates, and customers over the last few months is unlike anything we have experienced before; and the protests and demonstrations across the country over the last week create even more uncertainty."

