Experts question regulators' anti-sexual harassment efforts

In the wake of the sexual misconduct scandal surrounding Las Vegas casino titan Steve Wynn, Nevada gambling regulators are developing regulations addressing workplace sexual harassment, but employment attorneys who reviewed the proposed criteria told The Associated Press state officials may be setting the bar too low.

Regulators last week notified all gambling license holders they plan to enact "regulations or minimum internal control standards" focused on sexual harassment. They included a sample complaint form and a 15-question checklist of possible guidelines.

"How to appropriately address sexual harassment is an important and necessary discussion," Nevada Gaming Control Board chairwoman Becky Harris said in a statement.

The checklist asks whether a company's policies include an "unequivocal statement that sexual harassment will not be tolerated" and "regular compliance trainings for all employees." It also directs companies to provide regulators with "any reported and substantiated" sexual harassment complaints and to report any notarized or signed charges, settlements or judgments of the past 12 months on record with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a federal agency in charge of workplace discrimination issues, and relevant state agencies.

The board's move came more than a month after the Wall Street Journal reported that a number of women said Wynn harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement. Wynn, who has vehemently denied the allegations, resigned Feb. 6 as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts.

Joyce Smithey, an attorney based in Annapolis, Maryland, who has handled several sexual harassment lawsuits, said that while the list covers the basic elements needed for an anti-harassment policy, regulators are leaving too much discretion to operators on how to implement them.

"There are a lot of places where the employer can hide," Smithey said. She said asking operators to report substantiated complaints, charges and settlements may inadvertently discourage companies from conducting thorough investigations to avoid more scrutiny from the board, which has the power to levy fines and even revoke gambling licenses.

"It has some disincentives to make findings and correct things," she said.

The three-member board can impose policies because state regulations provide that casinos be required to operate in a suitable way to protect "the public health, safety, morals, good order and general welfare" of Nevada residents.

Shannon McNulty, an attorney with Clifford Law Offices in Chicago said most mid- and large-size corporations like the ones who operate Las Vegas resorts likely already meet the board's criteria, but smaller companies may lack formal policies.

"In employee settings that don't have a formal human resources department, this was maybe a good first start at awareness and compliance," she said.

MGM Resorts International told the AP its policies "expressly prohibit any form of sexual harassment" and has regular mandatory training for employees and managers. The company said it offers multiple avenues for employees to report discrimination and harassment concerns, including through an ethics hotline, management and human resources.

Caesars Entertainment said each employee is educated on the company's harassment-free policy and "commitment to a harassment-free workplace." The operator said supervisors and managers must complete anti-harassment training on an annual basis, and alleged violations may be reported through various channels including a 24/7 ethics and compliance hotline.

Wynn Resorts said it has an anti-sexual harassment policy and provides "multiple channels for employees to report" alleged violations, including through an independent and anonymous hotline that has been in place since its first casino-resort opened in 2005.

Regulators are looking into the allegations leveled against the Wynn Resorts' founder and have set up an online form that allows people to report information on any of its active investigations. At the same time, the company's board of directors has created a committee to investigate the accusations and to review the company's internal policies and procedures to ensure a "safe and respectful workplace for all employees."

Philadelphia-based employment attorney Jonathan Segal, who also provides training for human resource professionals, said regulators are sending a strong message to licensees that they take sexual harassment seriously, but many details need to be fleshed out, including the quality of training.

He said the training requirements must apply to members of a company's board of directors, have a bystander component and be tailored to the casino industry, with guidelines that protect employees from non-employees.

"One of the levels of customization is how would someone with authority intervene if a player is acting inappropriately toward an employee?" Segal said. "I think there needs to be training on how to respond to it. The response can't be: This person is a whale or a high roller and you just got to take it."