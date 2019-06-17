Experts hold climate talks in Bonn as pressure to act grows

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FILE - In this Tuesday April 23, 2019 file photo, climate change protesters march along Whitehall toward parliament, in London. Britain's prime minister has announced plans to eliminate the country's net contribution to climate change by 2050. Theresa May said the plan will be put before Parliament Wednesday, June 12. She says the amendment to the 2008 Climate Change Act will intensify Britain's push to drastically reduce carbon emissions because "standing by is not an option." (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)

Experts are meeting in Germany for U.N.-hosted talks on climate change amid growing pressure for governments to act faster against global warming.

Diplomats meeting in the western city of Bonn starting Monday will focus on resolving issues that couldn't be agreed upon at last December's climate summit in Poland. This includes the rules governing the international trade in carbon certificates, which allow rich countries to offset emissions by paying for projects in poor nations.

Public concern about global warming has heightened over the past year amid a series of extreme weather events. Students in Europe and beyond have staged regular street protests demanding action to curb climate change.

The meeting, which runs until June 27, precedes a September gathering of world leaders in New York to discuss climate change.