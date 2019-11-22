Exclusive: Carter Page on criminal investigation: I never did anything wrong

A former FBI employee reportedly altered an investigative document related to the 2016 surveillance of Trump campaign staffer Carter Page.

Continue Reading Below

The development comes just weeks before the release of the Justice Department's inspector general report on the origins of a probe into whether President Trump's campaign worked with the Russian government to influence the 2016 election.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Page, a former foreign policy adviser to Trump, is at the center of the controversy and says the Democrats keep pushing “fake news” and a “false narrative.”

“This is more of the same. They have been falsifying documents and providing false testimony in the… courts of law for years now,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo during an exclusive interview.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.