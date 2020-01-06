Ex-Nissan Chairman Ghosn to Bartiromo: I have 'actual evidence' this was a coup to take me down

Following his escape from Japan, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo this weekend that he has "actual evidence" and documents that will prove that this was a coup to take him down.

Continue Reading Below

Ghosn told Bartiromo that at a press conference this week he plans to name names, including some people behind the Japanese government which he believes, are behind his 2018 arrest over financial misconduct allegations. Ghosn believes "they wanted to take him out" because he was going to merge with Nissan and Renault.

But Ghosn said giving up his position as CEO put him in a "dangerous position" and he believes he should have left Japan, instead of being a support system for his successor Hiroto Sakawa.

GHOSN SMUGGLED OUT OF JAPAN IN A BOX LOADED ONTO PRIVATE JET: REPORT

Ghosn also told Bartiromo that he was "really unnerved and upset" that he failed to understand the unfairness of the Japanese judicial system and that the "straw that broke the camel's back" was the fact that he was unable to speak to his wife.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ghosn said he refused to sit in his apartment under surveillance when he would not get a fair trial but is willing to have his case heard in front of any court aside from Japan.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Ghosn's wife told FOX Business in April that her husband was in poor health and enduring harsh conditions while being incarcerated.