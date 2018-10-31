Eurozone inflation spikes to near 6-year high

Official figures show that inflation across the 19-country eurozone has risen to its highest level in nearly six years, largely on the back of higher energy prices.

Eurostat said Wednesday that its headline measure of consumer price inflation rose to 2.2 percent in the year to October, up from 2.1 percent the previous month.

Continue Reading Below

October's rate is the highest since December 2012 when inflation was also 2.2 percent.

Though inflation is above the European Central Bank's goal of just below 2 percent, policymakers have voiced concerns about stubbornly low underlying price rises and as a result are not expected to raise interest rates anytime soon.

Stripping out volatile items such as energy, core inflation rose to 1.1 percent in the year to October from 0.9 percent the month before.